Organ donation should become mass movement: Guv Haribhau Bagade

Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Saturday emphasized the need to include organ donation education from the school level, saying that awareness from an early age can help transform the noble act into a nationwide movement.

Addressing the Indian Organ Transplant Society’s annual celebration at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that organ donation is not just a humanitarian act but “a great donation” -- one that has the power to save countless lives.

“Millions of people in our country lose their lives every year due to the lack of organ transplants. To prevent these avoidable deaths, we must connect more people with the cause of organ donation,” he said.

Bagade called upon educational institutions to integrate organ donation awareness into their curriculum, starting from schools and extending to medical colleges, where future healthcare professionals can play a pivotal role in promoting the cause.

He urged that organ donation be made a mass movement across the country. Drawing from Indian tradition, the Governor cited the story of Maharishi Dadhichi, who selflessly donated his bones to create the divine weapon Vajra for Lord Indra to destroy demons.

“Organ donation has deep roots in our culture. It is an extension of our values of compassion and sacrifice,” he said.

The Governor also encouraged physicians and healthcare professionals to take the lead in organ donation and inspire others through their example.

He stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, balanced nutrition, and healthy lifestyles to reduce the burden of organ-related diseases.

During the ceremony, the Governor highlighted stories of organ donors who have given the gift of life to others, urging citizens to draw inspiration from their selflessness.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Governor Bagde, marking the formal inauguration of the celebration.

Members of the Indian Organ Transplant Society, medical professionals, and social workers participated in the program dedicated to raising awareness about organ donation.

