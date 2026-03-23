Order CBI probe into Punjab official’s death: Akali MP to HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the death of Warehousing Corporation district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who was forced to take the extreme step of ending his life following physical and mental harassment at the hands of AAP leader Laljit Bhullar.

Read More

Reacting to a statement by the Home Minister in the Parliament in which he asserted that the Centre would order a probe into the incident if MPs from Punjab made a formal representation in this regard, Harsimrat Badal also urged other MPs from Punjab to make similar formal requests to bring out the truth in the case.

“Given the gravity of the matter and the serious charges of political interference, it is imperative that the investigation be entrusted to an independent agency. Only a CBI probe can ensure an impartial investigation and restore faith among the victim’s family and the public,” she said.

In a letter to Amit Shah, the Bathinda MP said Randhawa was a highly qualified officer, holding degrees in BSc, MSc in agriculture, PhD, and MBA, and was a responsible government functionary with charge of two districts.

“Before his death on March 21, he recorded a video message detailing the pressure and circumstances he was facing. It is extremely painful that an officer of such standing was pushed to such an extent that to protect his children and family from further suffering, he chose to take his own life.”

Kaur, in her letter, said the circumstances also pointed to a systemic failure in which the officers' repeated distress calls went unheard.

“It is also learnt that Dr Randhawa had brought the mental trauma and pressure to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and the Managing Director of the Warehousing Corporation, but no effective action was taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government, reportedly due to the involvement of a powerful minister.”

The Akali Dal leader said as per the FIR registered in the matter, serious charges had been levelled against former minister Bhullar, his father, and an aide.

She said it was disclosed that Randhawa was subjected to extreme harassment and pressure to award a tender in favour of the minister’s father.

“When he resisted, he was allegedly beaten up, humiliated, and threatened. He was also allegedly threatened by gangsters, further escalating fear and coercion.”

Kaur said most shockingly, it had been disclosed that the officer was humiliated inhumanely, forced to remove his clothes, and assaulted, including being hit on the head with a pistol by the minister and his goons.

“Such acts, as alleged, amount to gross abuse of power and reflect a pattern of intimidation that violates basic human rights and administrative norms, ultimately pushing him to the brink,” she added.

--IANS

vg/dan