Orchestra bars operating as dance bars: Maha govt to amend Act for permanent cancellation of licences, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday took a firm stance against the misuse of orchestra bar licences to operate illegal dance bars, saying that the government will propose a provision to permanently cancel the licences of such bars, who despite earlier actions against them, continue to operate and violate norms.

The government proposes to strengthen the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurant and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act, 2016 and bring in amendments during the Budget Session or the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

He also declared the government’s zero tolerance policy against the illegal operation of such bars.

The primary focus of these "special provisions" is to eliminate legal loopholes that allowed orchestra bars to function as de facto dance bars.

The government proposes permanent cancellation of licences of such bars involving "obscene dance" or illegal modifications to premises, rather than temporary suspensions.

While the Supreme Court previously struck down mandatory CCTVs inside performance areas due to privacy concerns, the state continues to mandate strict adherence to specific hall sizes and podium distances, no showering of currency notes (tips must be added to the bill) and operating hours.

The CM’s announcement came during the Question Hour in the state Assembly when several members, including Shiv Sena (UBT) member Bhaskar Jadhav, raised a specific issue with regard to operation of bars situated at Panvel along the highway.

The chief minister in his reply said the police will again conduct investigations regarding these Panvel bars.

The Minister of State for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, said that in Masal tehsil of Pune district there are no dance bars but orchestra bars and the police had registered offences against three orchestra bars for violation of rules.

The police have filed a chargesheet in these cases. Further, the police have registered an offence against an orchestra bar from south Solapur for violation of stipulated rules against 71 people, including women and customers. The police have seized Rs 56 lakh and the investigation is currently underway.

