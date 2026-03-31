Orange alert sounded in parts of Rajasthan as multiple western disturbances loom

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) Weather conditions across Rajasthan are set to remain active over the next few days, with back-to-back Western Disturbances likely to impact the state during the first week of April, said Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, on Tuesday.

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Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 km/h) and isolated light rain are expected in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, the Shekhawati region, and parts of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Tuesday.

Sharma added that light rain is also likely at isolated places in the Udaipur and Kota divisions on Wednesday, while the rest of the state is expected to remain largely dry.

From the night of April 2, weather activity is expected to intensify, with thunderstorms and rainfall likely in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Phalodi, and adjoining areas. The Meteorological Centre has indicated that multiple Western Disturbances will become active during the first week of April. A major system is likely to impact the state on April 3–4, bringing widespread thunderstorms and rain.

During this period, districts in the Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall. Farmers have been advised to take precautions as crops ready for harvest and produce stored in open fields or agricultural mandis may be at risk. It is recommended to cover or shift grains and commodities to safe storage to prevent damage from rain.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, several parts of Rajasthan witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

The highest rainfall of 34 mm was recorded in Ladpura (Kota) in eastern Rajasthan, while Mundwa (Nagaur) in western Rajasthan received 24 mm.

Western disturbances have been active in Rajasthan since the last week of March, bringing in rains, hailstorms, winds, and thunderstorms, bringing the temperature down.

Meanwhile, standing crops in some parts have sustained damage, and hence the Met department has warned farmers to keep crops in a safer place.

--IANS

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