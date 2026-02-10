OPS, welfare initiatives to continue despite financial crunch, says Himachal CM

Shimla, Feb 10 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and various public welfare initiatives, despite the Central government’s withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasised the government would continue these schemes by mobilising its own resources, ensuring that the rightful entitlements of the people remain protected under all circumstances.

Refuting the Opposition's stance, the Chief Minister told the media here that had the BJP been in power, they would have replaced the OPS with the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), effectively ending the security currently enjoyed by government employees.

Drawing from his own background in a common family, he expressed a deep understanding of the concerns of the public and vowed that his administration would never compromise on their interests.

He said while the Finance Department managed the technicalities of the state's fiscal health, the government’s priority remained the enhancement of resources to drive the state forward.

CM Sukhu levelled allegations against the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, accusing it of gross financial mismanagement between 2018 and 2021.

CM Sukhu pointed out that during its five-year tenure, the previous government received a substantial Rs 54,000 crore as RDG and Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation. However, he said these funds were misused to favour contractors and cited the expenditure of nearly Rs 1,000 crore on the construction of buildings that currently stand vacant and underutilized.

In contrast, the Chief Minister said the present government has received only Rs 17,000 crore in RDG over the past three years but has successfully maintained strict economic discipline.

He said the government has generated Rs 26,683 crore from its own resources and plans to implement further stringent measures to bolster the economy.

Stressing that the interests of the state must transcend party lines, he urged the BJP to support the state’s pursuit of its rights before the Central government rather than deceiving the public.

Addressing the critical nature of the Revenue Deficit Grant, which is being provided under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution to bridge the revenue-expenditure gap, the Chief Minister warned that the annual loss of Rs 10,000 crore would severely constrain the budget of a small hill state like Himachal Pradesh.

CM Sukhu characterised the withdrawal of the grant as “step-motherly treatment” by the Centre, asserting that Himachal Pradesh, by its geographical and economic nature, remains a revenue-deficit state. He declared his resolve to meet with the Prime Minister to seek the restoration of the RDG, describing himself as a “warrior” ready to fight for the state's legitimate share on every platform.

CM Sukhu also dismissed claims made by Leader of the Opposition regarding the lack of a formal invitation to a financial briefing. By producing copies of personal letters sent to Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP MLAs, he clarified that they were invited to discuss the financial impact of the RDG discontinuation.

CM Sukhu criticized the BJP for willfully abstaining from the meeting and called on all stakeholders to rise above political affiliations to collectively advocate for the welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

