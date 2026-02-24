Opposition’s protest at Vidhan Sabha entrance not appropriate: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that while democracy guarantees every individual the right to protest and express views against the government, the Opposition’s decision to stage a demonstration at the main entrance of the Vidhan Sabha was not appropriate.

Speaking on the issue of the Congress protesting outside the main gate of the Assembly in the morning, the Chief Minister said the demonstration was not proper.

He said that the right to dissent is fundamental in a democracy, but it must be exercised in a manner that does not affect the decorum and functioning of the legislature.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, CM Saini remarked that if members require space to put forth their views, a site has already been designated in Sector 25, Chandigarh, for protests. They may go there and stage a peaceful demonstration, adding that there would be no restriction.

“If anyone has concerns, they may protest at the designated site for an hour or two; there will be no obstruction,” he said.

Emphasising institutional responsibility, the Chief Minister said that maintaining the dignity of the House is the Speaker's responsibility, who is the custodian of the Assembly.

The government, he affirmed, stands firmly with every decision taken by the Speaker in this regard.

CM Saini also expressed gratitude to the Speaker, stating that he has carried all members along in keeping with the traditions of the House.

He said the Speaker has never discriminated against any member.

Regardless of party affiliation, even if there may have been a perception of minor disparity at times, the Opposition has been given adequate time to present its views, and the Chair has consistently demonstrated impartiality.

