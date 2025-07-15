Opposition’s criticism of SIR reflects fear of Bihar poll defeat: Jagdambika Pal

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Tuesday accused the Opposition of raising baseless questions about the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, claiming their protests stem from an impending defeat in the state assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently revealed that during the ongoing SIR process in Bihar, a significant number of ineligible voters—primarily from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar—were identified. This announcement triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, notably Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

On July 9, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc allies, led a protest march in Patna denouncing the SIR. They alleged that the electoral revision exercise was a ploy to disenfranchise marginalised voters ahead of Bihar’s assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Speaking to IANS, Jagdambika Pal dismissed these allegations as politically motivated.

“The opposition is questioning the ECI only because they see their defeat coming. The Congress party’s criticism is misplaced. The ECI is simply carrying out its duty to verify voter eligibility—including those who have turned 18 but are not yet registered, removing deceased voters, and updating rolls for citizens who have relocated,” he said.

Pal emphasised that the right to vote is reserved strictly for eligible Indian citizens residing in Bihar.

“The ECI is ensuring that the electoral rolls are accurate and legitimate. Those who are not eligible—non-citizens or those who have died—are rightly being removed. The Opposition is frustrated and resorting to blame the ECI instead of accepting their electoral prospects.”

Addressing reports that over 35 lakh names might be deleted from Bihar’s electoral rolls as part of the SIR process, Pal clarified, “There aren’t 35 lakh valid voters being removed. These are names of people who should never have been on the list—non-citizens, the deceased, and those who have moved to different districts. The ECI is not targeting anyone; it is simply performing its constitutional mandate.”

On an another note, the BJP MP also responded to comments by Congress leader Udit Raj regarding the Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently flew on a space mission. Udit Raj had suggested that someone from the SC/ST/OBC communities should have been chosen for the mission.

“Such remarks show a lack of understanding. Space missions require rigorous scientific training, and there is no reservation in space travel. Group Captain Shukla was selected on merit and even trained in the US. We should all take pride in any Indian going to space, regardless of their background,” Pal asserted.

As Bihar gears up for crucial assembly elections later this year, the controversy surrounding the SIR has highlighted the intense political battle ahead. While Opposition parties allege voter suppression, the ruling BJP maintains that electoral integrity is paramount.

--IANS

jk/mr