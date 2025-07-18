Opposition urges Maha Guv not to sign Public Safety Bill, seeks its return for reconsideration

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) A delegation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Friday met Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and urged him not to sign the contentious Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, which was passed in the legislature during the monsoon session. They urged him to send it back to the government for reconsideration.

The MVA submitted a formal representation to the Governor. They said, “The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, is a deliberate attempt by the Maharashtra Government to consolidate and legitimise extraordinary executive powers in the name of public security. Although some procedural changes have been made following the recommendations of the Joint Committee, the basic structure of the Bill is oppressive, ambiguous, and open to misuse.”

On the other hand, the Congress independently submitted a letter expressing its disapproval of the Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill.

The MVA delegation argued that the bill was passed without taking the opposition into confidence. The amendments suggested by the opposition were not taken into consideration.

“The law would be used to hide the failures of the state government and suppress those who speak against the government,” said Congress Legislature Party Leader Vijay Waddetiwar.

“This is not a public security bill, but a government security bill. This bill is for the left wing, but an extremist is an extremist. This bill is an attack on the Constitution. This bill should be sent back to the government for reconsideration. The Governor was also requested to hold a public hearing on this bill,” he said.

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said that the Governor listened to the opposition’s submission and assured to look into the representation.

The MVA delegation criticised the bill's ambiguous terminology -- including phrases like “left-wing extremists” and “similar organisations”-- warning that it could be misused to target farmers' groups, student unions, and civil rights organisations.

On the provision of “Unlawful Act” in the Bill, the delegation said, “This language allows the authorities to criminalise expression, assembly, criticism, ridicule, and association merely by indicating that they pose a potential threat. There is no requirement of actual violence, immediate harm, or intent.”

On the Advisory Board, the MVA delegation pointed out that the term of office of members and the chairman has not yet been specified. This leaves open the possibility of bringing in individuals who are in line with the government through the provisions of the proposed law.

“This seriously compromises the neutrality and independence of the board. There is no mechanism for cross-examination, no standard for evidence, no obligation to publish reasons, and no provision for affected persons to challenge gag orders or surveillance,” added the delegation.

The delegation included Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar, Sharad Pawar faction leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, and senior leaders Nana Patole, Nitin Raut, Amin Patel, Aslam Sheikh, Rohit Pawar, Anil Parab, Shashikant Shinde, and Ajay Chaudhary.

The delegation also raised a separate concern regarding a scuffle in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday between supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad.

They alleged that law and order in the state was deteriorating and that such incidents were being carried out by individuals “claiming protection from ruling party MLAs and ministers.”

“Goons are acting with impunity under political protection. The Governor must take serious note of the worsening law and order situation in the state," the opposition leaders said.

--IANS

sj/skp