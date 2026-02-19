Opposition stage protest with empty plates in MP Assembly over govt's 'hollow' promises

Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) Congress legislators staged a striking symbolic protest inside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly premises on the fourth day of the ongoing session, targeting the BJP-led state government for what they called a series of "hollow announcements" and "unkept" promises.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, the MLAs gathered in front of the Gandhi statue holding empty plates in their hands. They raised slogans condemning the "khyayli pulao" being served to the people of Madhya Pradesh, a metaphor for illusory benefits, unattainable and fanciful hopes.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Umang Singhar accused the government of surviving solely on rhetoric while ground realities paint a starkly different picture.

He pointed out that despite repeated announcements on job creation, no significant recruitments have occurred in the last two years, leaving thousands of young people unemployed and fed only with assurances.

The opposition leader also highlighted delays in the Ladli Behna scheme, under which women were promised monthly assistance of Rs 3000 but continue to wait without receiving the funds.

Households across the state, he said, are grappling with rising electricity bills even as the government claims to provide relief through mere declarations.

Singhar criticised the health sector, stating that government hospitals suffer from acute shortages of doctors and essential medicines, contradicting official claims of sufficient arrangements.

Farmers face ongoing difficulties in obtaining fertilisers and seeds, yet the administration keeps promising agricultural prosperity without delivering results.

He further attacked the lack of progress on implementing 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes, describing it as yet another area where only verbal commitments have been made.

The education system, according to him, remains in disarray, with the government choosing announcements over actual fixes. Clarifying the intent behind the demonstration, Umang Singhar emphasised that this was not a routine political show but the genuine voice of the suffering citizens.

He described it as a struggle for the rights, dignity, and future of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress party, he affirmed, will keep raising these issues relentlessly, taking the fight from the Assembly floor to the streets until real change is achieved.

--IANS

sktr/svn