Opposition spreading falsehoods about US trade deal: Pralhad Joshi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Feb 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has strongly expressed displeasure over what he described as a “campaign of lies” by the Opposition regarding the 'Free Trade Agreement' and the trade deal with the United States.

Read More

Speaking at a special lecture on the “Union Budget 2026” organised by the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kalaburagi, Joshi said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is firmly committed to safeguarding the nation’s interests while taking policy decisions.

He said India is entering into trade agreements with foreign countries, including the United States, but alleged that the Opposition is trying to “find fault where none exists.”

He asserted that the Central government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to protecting farmers’ interests. The Free Trade Agreement and the trade pact with the United States, he said, would strengthen India’s agriculture, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

Joshi described the Union Budget 2026 as people-centric, youth-oriented, and symbolic of the vision of a developed India. He said the budget is driven by the power of youth and reflects India’s growing stature on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted initiatives such as the India AI Mission, the India Semiconductor Mission, and startup support programmes, stating that they provide significant opportunities for the younger generation to design, innovate, and manufacture within the country.

He added that central schemes aimed at industrial growth, including PM MITRA Parks and other industrial and regional development initiatives, would further boost economic progress.

On the occasion, Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sharanabasappa M. Papp, Secretary Shivaraj V. Inginashetti, former MLC Amarnath N. Patil, Shashikant B. Patil, office-bearers of the chamber, industrialists, and other dignitaries were present.

--IANS

mka/uk