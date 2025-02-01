Opposition Protests Mahakumbh Stampede as Sitharaman Presents Union Budget

New Delhi: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget speech in Lok Sabha on Saturday, Opposition parties staged a walkout to register their protest after their demand to discuss Mahakumbh stampede was not accepted.

Ahead of the Finance Minister's speech, protests erupted within the house, demanding the government release the list of people who lost their lives in the recent Mahakumbh stampede.

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, demanded that the government release the list of people who lost their lives in the stampede on Wednesday. The tragedy that took place during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of 30 people and left 60 others injured.

Members who walked out returned a few moments later as the Finance Minister began reading her speech.

Sitharaman on Saturday stressed unlocking the potential of India's marine sector and said that the government will bring a framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries with a special focus on Andaman and Lakshadweep zones.

"India ranks second largest globally in fish production and aquaculture. Seafood exports are valued at 60,000 crore rupees. To unlock the untapped potential of the marine sector, our government will bring in an enabling framework for the sustainable harnessing of fisheries from the Indian exclusive economic zone and high seas with a special focus on the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands," she said.

She also highlighted a national mission for cotton production farmers.

"For the benefit of lakhs of cotton-growing farmers, I am pleased to announce a mission for cotton productivity. This five-year mission will facilitate significant improvements in productivity and sustainability of cotton farming and promote extra-long stable cotton varieties. The best of science and technology support will be provided to farmers," Sitharaman added.

The Finance minister also mentioned that the government will establish a Makhana Board in Bihar to benefit farmers in the area.

"Makhna Board will be established in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana. The people engaged in these activities will be organised into FPOs. The board will provide handholding and training support to Makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes," she said.

The Finance minister highlighted that they will launch a national mission on high-yielding seeds.

"A national mission on high-yielding seeds will be launched aimed at strengthening the research ecosystem, targeted development and propagation of seeds with high yield and commercial viability via the availability of more than 100 seed varieties released since July 2024," Sitharaman added. (ANI)