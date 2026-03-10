Opposition protests in Jharkhand Assembly over law and order, corruption; AJSU MLA marshalled out

Ranchi, March 10 (IANS) The Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar as opposition members created a ruckus over the state’s law and order situation and alleged corruption.

As soon as the House assembled, BJP MLAs rushed to the well carrying posters and raised slogans, demanding a discussion on what they termed rising corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The situation turned more tense when AJSU Party MLA Nirmal Mahto was marshalled out of the House on the Speaker’s direction. However, he was later recalled after a consensus was reached among members.

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging that corruption was rampant and that no work in the state was being done without money.

He also raised concerns over the law and order situation, citing incidents such as the firing on labour union leaders in Dumka, the assault by policemen on a devotee at the Rajrappa temple, and the misbehaviour of a Deputy Commissioner with women protesters during a Women’s Day programme in Giridih.

Marandi remarked that the government could no longer be called an “Abua Sarkar” (people’s government) but had turned into a “Babua Sarkar” (government run by officials).

He claimed that criminals had become fearless while officers are acting without restraint. He demanded a detailed discussion on the issues before any other business of the House was taken up.

Responding to the allegations, Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said the law and order situation in the state was fully under control and that the government was following a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

He challenged the opposition to present specific instances of corruption, assuring that the government would take action if any such case was brought before it.

The minister also pointed out that proceedings in the Assembly are conducted according to rules and that only issues approved by the Business Advisory Committee can be taken up for discussion.

The House turned chaotic when a direct confrontation broke out between Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu and MLA Nirmal Mahto during the debate.

Amid the escalating situation, the Speaker expressed strong displeasure and ordered Mahto to be marshalled out, after which he was escorted out of the House.

However, following the intervention of the Finance Minister and requests from opposition members, the MLA was later allowed to return to the House.

During the heated exchanges, members of the ruling and opposition parties stood facing each other for a considerable time, bringing normal proceedings to a halt.

--IANS

snc/skp/