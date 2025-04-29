"Opposition parties help BJP which affects opposition unity": AAP' Saurabh Bharadwaj takes dig at Congress

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday took a dig at Congress leaders over their statements made on the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that opposition parties always helped BJP which affected the opposition unity.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said "Whenever opposition parties have targeted the BJP on a genuine issue, some leaders of the Congress party through their statements allow the BJP to deviate from the issue...They have always helped the BJP and this affects the opposition unity."

The AAP MP also took a dig at the BJP for their promise of providing Rs 2,500 to women every month alleging that it was a "bundle of lies."

"The Prime Minister had promised the women of Delhi that every woman will get Rs 2500 every month. This guarantee of Modi was reiterated by JP Nadda, Amit Shah and everyone said that this will be passed in the first cabinet of the BJP government of Delhi and will start coming before 8 March. Today it is being revealed that this is a bundle of lies. The news is that this will be given to women above 21 years of age. Votes were taken from women above 18 years of age. It is also said that money will be given to one woman from a family and it will be given only to those who have BPL or ration card," Bharadwaj said.

He further alleged that Modi had brought in a rule of only giving the money to women and children who were vaccinated, further stating that the government had lost it's credibility.

"It is also reported that Rs 2500 will not be given at once, some money will be given and the rest will be deposited with the government. In this way, even the salaries of ministers and officials can be stopped. They have also brought a rule that it will be given only to those women whose children have been vaccinated.

"Did the Prime Minister say that he will not give money to every woman... This government was formed by deceiving people by giving them shoes, sarees and money from the very first day. No government has lost its credibility so fast as this government has lost its credibility," Bharadwaj further said. (ANI)

