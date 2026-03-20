Opposition lacks issues, unable to effectively challenge govt: Madan Rathore

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Raising concerns over the functioning of the opposition, Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on Friday said that the opposition lacks a clear policy, ideology, and agenda.

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He remarked that instead of engaging in meaningful debate in Parliament and other forums, opposition parties are primarily focused on creating disruptions.

“The opposition is devoid of real issues and is not even in a position to effectively corner the ruling party,” he said.

Rathore added that while the role of the opposition in a democracy is to hold the government accountable on matters of public interest, the current opposition has failed to fulfil this responsibility. Instead, it is engaged in creating confusion and misleading the public.

He further criticised the Congress for resorting to disruptions in Parliament rather than participating in constructive and logical discussions, calling such conduct detrimental to the spirit of democracy.

Highlighting the strength of the party organisation, Rathore asserted that the BJP’s trained cadre is fully capable of facing any challenge. He noted that the party’s structured training programmes are a continuous process, involving regular interactions with workers, office-bearers, and new members.

These programmes focus on familiarising participants with the party’s ideology, working style, and commitment to national service.

He emphasised that these efforts are guided by the core principle: “Nation First, Party Second, Individual Last.” In line with this vision, a nationwide mega training campaign inspired by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay is currently underway.

Speaking on electoral preparedness, Rathore said that the BJP remains election-ready at all times. While the announcement of election dates rests with the Election Commission, the party becomes fully active as soon as the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect.

Addressing concerns arising from global conflicts, he said that while wars can cause international disruptions, there is no shortage of essential commodities in India. Both the Central and state governments are fully vigilant to ensure uninterrupted supply and public convenience.

He accused the opposition of attempting to create unnecessary panic by spreading misinformation about shortages.

“There is no scarcity of essential goods. Adequate stocks are available, and strict action will be taken against hoarding under the Essential Commodities Act,” he said.

Rathore concluded by urging all stakeholders to act responsibly during challenging times and work collectively in the national interest to ensure the well-being of citizens.

--IANS

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