"Opposition itself stays 'gayab' from important occasions," Shaina NC takes jibe at Congress post

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticised the Congress for their tweet on PM Narendra Modi, accusing the opposition of being 'Gayab' during key events and predicting their diminishing relevance.

"The opposition itself stays 'gayab' from important occasions. The government organised an all-party meeting, and the Home Minister went to Kashmir. The people have already bid goodbye to the opposition, and now terrorists will be 'gayab' soon," she said.

On Congress leaders' statements on the Pahalgam terror attack, she further said, "This is the time when all citizens of the country need to stay united and have faith in the government. During the all-party meeting, they all said they stand with the government and now they are giving such statements behind the back..."

This came following Congress's jibe at Prime Minister Modi for his absence in the all-party meeting to address the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people.

The Congress party on Monday posted an image on X which had the word 'GAYAB' written over an image of a kurta pyjama and black footwear, and captioned it 'Jimmedariyo ke Samay-Gayab' (During the time to take responsibility-Missing).

BJP leader Amit Malviya also described the Congress as being reduced to a "headless hydra, flailing without direction," following the post.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said the action by the Congress party proved that it has become what he called "Pakistan Prasth Party", a play on the acronym of Pakistan's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Speaking to ANI, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "It is now clear that the Congress party has become 'PPP-Pakistan Prasth Party'. Not only do both have the same script, but their work and culture have also become the same... Congress gave a clean chit to Pakistan in 26/11, in Pulwama, and now they are giving it in Pahalgam too..."

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the all-party meeting to address the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, stating that while the Prime Minister had time to campaign for the upcoming Bihar election. (ANI)

