"Opposition did nothing for the backward:" UP Dy CM Maurya on Caste census claim

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties for claiming credit for the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said, " Opposition ....whatever they say, but they had enough time when they were in power....10 years, Rahul Gandhi ran the Manmohan Singh govt at the Centre, Akhilesh Yadav backed Congress led government, RJD also backed Congress led govt but none of them did anything for backward people."

Maurya further lauded PM Modi as one who works for the backward classes and various communities. "PM Modi is the one who worked for backward class people...he has done a lot of work for various communities...", he said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to include a caste census in the upcoming national census. He said that this will truly open the doors to social justice.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde described the decision as "historic."

"Yesterday's decision is historic for all the people of the country...people who belong to backwards classes can be brought to the mainstream...everybody will get justice from this...Shiv Sena welcomes this decision," he said.

On Tuesday, Maurya criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that in the 2027 Assembly elections, the public would make the "Samajwadi Party" a "Samaptwadi Party."

Maurya told reporters, "Whether the Samajwadi Party fights the 2027 elections alone or with the INDI alliance, they should keep in mind that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, elections have been held in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and BJP's lotus has bloomed... In 2027, the public will make the 'Samajwadi Party' a 'Samaptwadi Party."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the opposition of focusing on family interests and caste-based politics instead of national welfare.

"The previous government only gave diseases, caused unemployment by closing down sugar mills, and instigated riots. They limited their thoughts to their family. They talk about caste development, but when in power, they only focus on their family's development," Adityanath said, referring to SP's rule in the state.

Adityanath also accused both Congress and SP of using divisive rhetoric and undermining efforts to combat terrorism. He urged for unity in the country, calling for support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to fight terrorism.

"Whenever divisive politics arise, SP and Congress leaders cross all limits of appeasement, as they are doing now. The whole nation should unite, condemn these actions, and, under PM Modi's leadership, resolve to fight terrorism. We must rise above political differences for the sake of our country and people. But we can't expect that from them," Adityanath added.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 255 seats, SP won 111 seats, and other parties, including RLD, ADS, and NINSHAD, won a combined total of 27 seats out of 403. The 2027 Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections are expected to be held in February or March to elect all 403 members of the state assembly. (ANI)

