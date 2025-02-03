Opposition Demands Government Accountability Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy, Mismanagement

New Delhi: A united opposition disrupted both the houses of Parliament on Monday when they demanded an immediate discussion on the Mahakumbh Stampeded that had led to the death of 30 peopl.

"The opposition in Lok Sabha demands a discussion on the Maha Kumbh tragedy and asks the government to respond. Since this was not allowed, we continue to raise our voices," Congress leader Manickam Tagore said.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said that the people wanted accountability and such an issues must be discussed in the House.

"The matter of concern is that the entire country is worried about the people who have lost their lives...Kumbh used to take place even before them and Kumbh will take place even after them. Kumbh is a thing of continuity but political party is not...People want accountability...This should be discussed in the House," he said.

The united opposition even staged a brief walkout in the Upper House on the issue and demanded that the list of deceased be released by the UP Government.

"We walked out of the House for an hour. We will go back again and raise this issue. We are getting calls, people are crying, they are not able to meet their families. We want to know why the list of the 30 deceased persons has not been released...Our notices are being rejected continuously and the reason for it is also not known," Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav alleged mismanagement by the state government and said that families are awaiting more news.

"The incident took place because of the mismanagement of the administration. The eyewitnesses say that thousands were killed in the stampede...Families are not getting bodies, no action has been taken against the officials...We have given notices here but they have been rejected," Yadav said.

Earlier, political uproar erupted in both the Lower House and Upper House of Parliament, disrupting proceedings on the second day of the Budget Session. Opposition MPs were continuously raising slogans against the government over several issues, including the Maha Kumbh stampede incident. Slamming the opposition members, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "People of India elected you as MPs not for breaking tables, for sloganeering and disturbing House proceedings, but to hold discussions."

During the Question Hour, Speaker Om Birla questioned the Opposition members, saying, "Have the people of India elected you as MPs for sloganeering and disturbing House proceedings?"

The stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela during the second Shahi Snan on Mouni Amawasya, claiming at least 30 lives and injuring around 60 individuals. Several opposition leaders raised concerns over the government's handling of the stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual.

Following the incident, a three-member judicial commission was formed to investigate the stampede. The commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and will provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future. The investigation report is expected to be submitted within one month of the commission's formation.

The Budget session of Parliament commenced on Friday (January 31) with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu. The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13, with both Houses reconvening on March 10 after a recess. The session will conclude on April 4. (ANI)