Opposition backs Rajasthan govt in crisis but seeks transparency: LoP Jully

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully on Thursday said the opposition stands firmly with the government during crises but stressed that transparency and public relief must remain top priorities.

Read More

He was speaking after attending an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to review the situation arising from concerns over LPG and petrol supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a key statement, Jully s aid that during disasters or emergencies, the opposition is ready to fully cooperate with both the government and the public.

“In times of crisis, the opposition stands with the government. Politics should not be played over every issue,” he said.

Raising economic concerns, Jully urged the government not to increase petrol and diesel prices under any circumstances. He argued that when international crude prices were low, both oil companies and governments had benefited significantly.

Therefore, in the current scenario, the government should absorb rising costs by reducing taxes and special cess rather than passing the burden on to citizens.

“If fuel prices are increased now, inflation will rise sharply, putting unbearable pressure on the common man and the economy,” he warned.

Jully also emphasised the need for transparency to prevent panic among citizens.

He urged the government to share accurate, real-time data on the availability and distribution of essential commodities. He suggested that details such as current demand, supply levels, and stock positions of LPG, petrol, and other essentials should be made public. Highlighting the ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders, Jully said households, weddings, hostels, hotels, and industrial units are facing serious difficulties.

He also questioned delays in approvals related to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), alleging that files and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been pending for a long time. “Action must be taken against those responsible for unnecessary delays,” he said.

Jully reiterated that the opposition has raised public concerns before the government and will continue to play a constructive role in matters of public welfare and state security. At the same time, he stressed that the government must ensure citizens are not forced to struggle for basic necessities during the crisis.

--IANS

arc/pgh