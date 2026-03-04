Oppn’s Iran strike theory is ‘malicious conspiracy’: BJP

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Malviya, who heads the party's National Information and Technology Department, has sharply criticised India's opposition and what he described as the left-leaning ecosystem, including parts of the media, for their handling of recent developments in the escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. ​

In a post on X dated March 4, Malviya expressed pity for what he called their "nakedly partisan" stance. ​

He pointed out that until recently, several Opposition voices and aligned commentators had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of implicitly endorsing the joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran. ​

“I almost pity India’s Opposition and the Left ecosystem, including a section of the media, for how nakedly partisan they have become. Till yesterday, they were loudly alleging that the so-called Israel-US axis launched its attack on Iran with Prime Minister Modi’s endorsement, conveniently linking it to his visit. The insinuation was deliberate and malicious. Now, fresh revelations indicate that the operation was planned for 23rd February, two days before the Prime Minister was even scheduled to arrive in Israel for a long pre-scheduled engagement. So much for their conspiracy theories,” he wrote.

He further alleged that they had tied this allegation to PM Modi's pre-scheduled visit to Israel, which took place on February 25 and 26, suggesting his presence or approval played a role in the timing or execution of the strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. ​

Malviya dismissed these claims as deliberate and malicious insinuations rooted in conspiracy theories rather than facts. ​

He highlighted fresh revelations, including an Axios exclusive that indicated the operation had been planned as early as February 23. This date preceded PM Modi's arrival in Israel by two days, undermining any direct link between the Indian Prime Minister's diplomatic engagement and the military action. ​

“This is the problem with an Opposition driven by reflex rather than reason. The one PM Modi faces is so facile and immature that its arguments collapse under basic scrutiny. Much of its political undoing is entirely self-inflicted. Shrill rhetoric, groupthink, and narratives untethered from logic have become the hallmark of the Left ecosystem. Having been in power for decades, some among them still operate with a misplaced sense of entitlement, as if governance is their ordained right. With this level of strategic depth and intellectual honesty, they should be prepared for a long haul in Opposition,” he wrote. ​

The Netanyahu-Trump coordination, as detailed in the report, stemmed from intelligence on a key meeting involving Khamenei and his advisers, which set the strikes in motion well before PM Modi's itinerary unfolded. ​

The BJP leader argued that such reflexive accusations reveal a deeper issue with the Opposition's approach. He described it as driven by instinct rather than reasoned analysis, leading to arguments that crumble under even minimal scrutiny. ​

Malviya characterised the current Opposition facing Prime Minister Modi as immature and facile, with much of its political setbacks being self-inflicted. He pointed to a pattern of shrill rhetoric, groupthink, and narratives detached from logic as defining traits of the broader Left ecosystem. ​

Having held power for extended periods in the past, Malviya suggested that some in these circles still carry a sense of entitlement, viewing governance as an inherent right rather than something earned through performance and public trust. ​

He concluded that with this apparent lack of strategic depth and intellectual honesty, they should brace for an extended period in Opposition. ​

The remarks come amid heightened global tensions following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed Khamenei and triggered retaliatory actions, further complicating India's diplomatic balancing act in the region. ​

Malviya's post reflects ongoing domestic political sparring over interpretations of foreign policy in the wake of these dramatic events.​

--IANS

sktr/dan

