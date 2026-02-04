Oppn’s duty is to ensure truth reaches people: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Rahul Gandhi's LS row

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) A fresh political storm erupted on Wednesday over Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, with Opposition leaders accusing the ruling dispensation of stifling democratic debate and misusing parliamentary rules.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, said the controversy once again underlined the shrinking space for the Opposition to raise questions of accountability and transparency in the House.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said, “It’s a long-standing parliamentary tradition. The Opposition is given the full opportunity to speak, and the ruling side, as they have the command, can respond appropriately, whether in line with public expectations or not.

“The ruling party has been entrusted with responsibility, and the Opposition is entrusted with the duty to ensure that the truth reaches the people, accountability is maintained, governance exists, and transparency is upheld. These elements are missing in this government.

“What was Rahul Gandhi reading? He was reading excerpts published in an article from a book which was not allowed to be published by this government. They are trying to suppress the truth.”

“They are creating yet another shameful chapter by suppressing the Opposition’s voice, which shows that they are running away from the truth,” she added.

Her remarks came amid sharp exchanges between the Opposition and the Treasury Benches over Rahul Gandhi being stopped from speaking during Lok Sabha proceedings.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended the LoP, saying he was merely quoting from a verified source.

“He is quoting from a published source. Yesterday, he had authenticated it as well. Then what’s the problem in speaking? When they give speeches, they often quote from books; the Prime Minister has also quoted Sanjaya Baru. Sometimes from a magazine article, sometimes from a book, sometimes from a report. As long as it is a published source, then it’s okay,” she said, reacting to Rahul Gandhi being stopped by the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back strongly, accusing the Congress leader of violating parliamentary norms. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said, “Rahul Gandhi is like a loose cannon whose shells seem to hit more inside the country than on enemies across our borders. It feels as if he has taken a contract against the country. When the Speaker gave the rules and said there cannot be a discussion on this issue because in the Lok Sabha it is a rule that no member can be accused without permission, that should have been followed.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “compromised” and “under pressure,” claiming this was the reason behind the India–US trade agreement.

Adding to the turmoil, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday suspended eight Opposition MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session for allegedly disrupting House proceedings and throwing papers towards the Chair.

Those suspended include Congress MPs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, S. Venkatesh and Dean Kuriakose. The motion was passed amid heavy sloganeering from the Opposition benches.

The Opposition has maintained that the repeated curbs on speaking time and suspensions reflect a deeper erosion of parliamentary conventions, while the ruling party insists that rules and decorum must be upheld at all costs.

