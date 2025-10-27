Oppn’s double standards on SIR, trying to create an atmosphere on LIC: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The announcement of SIR (Special Intensive Review) in 12 states has created a stir in the country's politics. Political parties are reacting differently to the Election Commission's decision.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla welcomed the decision. He said that the Election Commission has the constitutional responsibility and authority to conduct elections in the country and ensure the transparency and authenticity of the electoral process before the elections.

He said that the INDIA Bloc is opposing SIR, but the same alliance wants SIR to be implemented before the local body elections in Maharashtra.

“This means that SIR is right in Maharashtra and wrong in other states. They oppose SIR in Delhi and do not file a single objection when SIR is implemented in Bihar,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the Supreme Court does not impose any ban on SIR.

“These people file fake petitions in the Supreme Court. The Grand Alliance says that the NRC is a way to implement the NRC. The TMC, DMK, and Congress all see it as a conspiracy. But when the NRC existed before 2004, were they backdoor NRCs? That means, if you implement the NRC, it's a miracle, and if the Election Commission does it, it's a crime,” he said.

He said that it's surprising that on the NRC, the Congress says don't implement it, the Samajwadi Party says let it happen, and Omar Abdullah says he won't comment yet.

Shehzad Poonawalla said that this isn't an NRC, but an exercise to protect his own family.

“This is a 'triple D' policy; D for deficit, D for distortion, and D for riot,” he said.

Speaking on the LIC issue, the BJP leader said that this is a sample of a contract-killing operation, sponsored and planned by foreign forces, under an economic terrorist mentality.

He said that today, as India's economy is growing, private companies like the Adani Group are making their mark globally, and even foreign companies are earning thousands of crores of rupees in profits by investing in these Indian companies.

“The LIC of India (a public sector undertaking), which has less than one per cent exposure to the Adani Group and has held this investment for many years, is being targeted by baseless and false facts to create an atmosphere of uncertainty and economic instability, a deliberate move that harms the economy,” he said.

Shehzad Poonawalla said that this attempt is aimed at scaring investors and undermining their confidence.

“The truth is that LIC makes its decisions independently and operates according to its own factors,” he said.

He said that LIC has received returns from the Adani Group that exceed the amount it invested, amounting to around 59 per cent.

“Today, this is higher than LIC's market cap. LIC's profit rate is higher. Whereas the same LIC, which used to be a loss-making company before 2014,” said Shehzad Poonawalla.

--IANS

sktr/dan