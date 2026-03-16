Oppn walks out of Chhattisgarh Assembly over pregnancies of 3 girls at Porta Cabin school

Raipur, March 16 (IANS) In a stormy session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Opposition members created an uproar in Zero Hour over reports of pregnancy among three female minor students associated with the Porta Cabin residential school facility in Gangalur, Bijapur district.

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The matter sparked intense protests, with legislators terming it a grave concern affecting the safety and education of vulnerable children, particularly from underprivileged and tribal backgrounds.

The Opposition, led by figures including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Leader of the Opposition Dr Charan Das Mahant, moved an adjournment motion seeking a detailed discussion on the incident.

Bhupesh Baghel described the case as extremely serious, demanding a thorough debate in the House to address the exploitation of tribal girls in such institutions, which he said had occurred in the past as well.

He alleged that the government was attempting to protect responsible officials.

LoP Dr Charan Das Mahant emphasised that this was not an isolated event but reflected a broader social problem requiring accountability.

Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi and others supported the call for discussion.

MLA Sangita Sinha highlighted a similar case from 2024 involving a pregnant girl, where no effective action followed.

MLA Kawasi Lakhma, a former minister, noted that Pota Cabins were set up to promote education among disadvantaged children, especially in remote areas, but repeated incidents raised doubts about parental trust in sending their daughters there.

He questioned how such facilities could function safely amid these failures.

School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav responded that two of the students, in 11th grade, were not hostel residents but attended the ‘Atmanand School’ and commuted daily from home. The 12th-grader had gone home voluntarily during the Diwali festival in 2025.

The Chair rejected the adjournment motion after this clarification. Dissatisfied with the reply, Opposition MLAs shouted slogans, created a ruckus, and staged a walkout from the House.

Congress MLA Umesh Patel criticised officials for irresponsible statements, pointing out contradictions where the Superintendent of Police claimed no incident occurred while the administration appeared to downplay or cover up the matter.

The Opposition insisted on strict action against negligent officials.

Separately, MLA Purandar Mishra raised concerns over substandard gunny bags used in the state. He inquired about action on reports of bags weighing 45 to 50 grams less than the prescribed standards found in districts including Janjgir, Champa, and Korba.

The Minister informed that 4,219 bales of paddy in such bags were identified statewide, with claims sent to the Jute Commissioner's office.

MLA Ajay Chandrakar asked about losses to farmers and resolved cases, to which Minister Dayal Das said claims were settled.

The Leader of the Opposition sought details on blacklisted mills, and the Minister promised full information.

--IANS

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