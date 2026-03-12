Oppn uproar over LPG price hike disrupts Odisha Assembly proceedings

Bhubaneswar, March 12 (IANS) Opposition members from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly on Thursday, protesting the recent hike in LPG cylinder prices and the shortage of cooking gas in the state.

Read More

As soon as the Question Hour began, members of the Congress party, holding placards, assembled near the podium of Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and raised anti-government slogans over the LPG price hike.

The BJD MLAs also staged noisy protests during the Question Hour, standing at their seats and raising slogans. The Speaker attempted to continue proceedings amid the uproar but was forced to adjourn the House until 11.30 a.m.

However, opposition members continued to create a ruckus over the LPG price hike issue after the House reconvened, forcing Speaker Padhy to adjourn the House first until 12.10 p.m. and later till 4 p.m.

Speaking to media persons outside the House, senior Congress leader Ashok Das said that the continuous increase in LPG cylinder prices has made it extremely difficult for common people and poor families to manage their daily household expenses. He stated that cooking gas is an essential requirement for every household and that the government must ensure it remains affordable.

The Congress leader said the protest was organised to reflect the voice of the people and to compel the government to take immediate steps to control the rising prices. He urged the government to restore adequate subsidies on LPG cylinders and regulate prices so that ordinary citizens can sustain their livelihoods.

Das also alleged that the “double engine government” has failed to address the problems of the people and that, instead, the cost of living is increasing.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, BJD leader Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said cooking gas is a basic necessity for households, restaurants, and several small businesses. He alleged that people are facing difficulties due to rising prices and concerns over supply. He said the government must ensure the uninterrupted availability of LPG cylinders so that kitchens across the state can function without disruption.

According to him, the lack of proper supply and increasing prices are creating distress among ordinary consumers and small establishments dependent on LPG for daily operations. Singh Deo further alleged that the situation reflects administrative failure and urged the government to immediately take steps to stabilise supply and keep essential commodities accessible to the public.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Irasis Acharya on Thursday criticised the opposition for repeatedly disrupting proceedings in the Odisha Legislative Assembly over the LPG issue, saying the matter could have been discussed in the House instead of creating disruptions.

He pointed out that during Question Hour and Zero Hour, the opposition could have raised concerns about LPG supply and pricing in a structured debate.

Acharya also highlighted the Centre’s initiatives to expand LPG access across the country, especially among poor households. He said the government has taken several steps to ensure cooking gas connections reach economically weaker sections and to strengthen supply mechanisms.

--IANS

gyan/dpb