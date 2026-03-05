Oppn unity on display as Santrupt Misra, Datteswar Hota file RS nomination papers

Bhubaneswar, March 5 (IANS) Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and party's nominee Santrupt Misra, along with the opposition parties’ joint candidate Dr Datteswar Hota, filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections on Thursday.

Former Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Bhakta Charan Das, Congress Legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam and senior leaders of the opposition parties were present during the filing of nominations by Misra and Hota at the Assembly. Both candidates submitted the papers to Legislative Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Rout, who is also the returning officer for the polls.

Speaking to media persons after the filing of nomination, BJD supremo Patnaik said, “I am very glad to announce both our candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, Dr Misra and Dr Hota have filed the papers for the elections. I congratulate both of them, and I am sure they will have a very happy victory.”

The OPCC president, Das, expressed confidence in the win of the common candidate of opposition parties -- BJD, Congress and CPI(M), saying that for the first time in Odisha’s political history, all the like-minded parties have named the renowned Urologist Dr Hota as a common candidate in the interest of the state. He described the decision to field a common candidate as a historic initiative.

Ruling out any possibility of cross-voting during the polls, Das asserted that no wrong decision will be taken by the opposition MLAs and all will vote as per their party’s instructions.

“This is a fight of principles and morality. As a doctor, serving people is not only my duty but also my dharma. I express my gratitude to the leaders of the BJD, Congress and CPI(M) for giving me the opportunity to file my nomination and serve the people more. If given the opportunity, I will strive for the development of Odisha in every sector, especially in the health sector,” said Dr Hota.

Meanwhile, BJD candidate and former corporate honcho Misra asserted that all the MLAs of the BJD will ensure the victory of both the candidates proposed by the party supremo Patnaik.

Notably, elections have become necessary following the retirement of four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha on April 2. The outgoing representatives include Niranjan Bishi and Muzibulla (Munna) Khan from BJD, along with Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta of the ruling BJP.

