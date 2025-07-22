Oppn, treasury bench work in symbiosis for healthy democracy: Tripura CM

Agartala, July 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that just as humans and trees depend on each other, the opposition and the treasury bench in the Assembly also work in a symbiotic process for a healthy democratic ecosystem.

The Chief Minister was addressing a ceremonial programme at the Tripura Assembly building, marking the establishment of the Assembly and its relocation from the Ujjayanta Palace premises to its current premises at the Capital Complex areas. Saha said that on July 1, 1963, the Tripura Assembly was established, and on this special day (July 22), the Assembly relocated from the Ujjayanta Palace premises to its current premises. In the Assembly session, so many things are raised and discussed for public welfare and for that responsibilities of 60 MLAs are very pertinent and significant, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said: “To protect democracy, the opposition raised so many issues, and we also tried to answer. We must maintain the decorum of the august house. Officials also play a key role. Assembly is like a temple. We must celebrate this day with due dignity.”

Saha also suggested that from next year, the ex-Speakers who are still alive have to be invited to the event along with the former Chief Ministers. On this occasion, Saha, planting a tree in the premises of the Assembly, said that humans can’t survive without trees. He said that nature teaches us that we can’t live without each other, and all are dependent on each other. and added that all public representatives must take steps to save the environment.

“Trees are very important for all, as one mature tree can give 260 pounds of oxygen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that we must declare India as carbon-neutral and we must work for this. We must depend on trees, and trees also depend on human beings, which is a symbiotic process. Like in the Assembly, also, the opposition and treasury bench depend on each other, and these are also necessary, he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that July 1, 1963, is not just a date on the calendar, but a chapter of Tripura’s vibrant history.” He reminded everyone that Tripura’s legislative journey officially began in 1963, but its roots trace back to the visionary leadership of the then king Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

Nath said Maharaja Bir Bikram laid the foundation of modern Tripura and contributed immensely to the development of infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, schools, and even the Agartala airport. “After his demise, Rajmata Kanchan Prabha Devi played a crucial role in integrating Tripura with India. On September 9, 1949, she signed the Instrument of Accession, and Tripura became a part of the Indian Union,” said the Minister.

He said that following its accession, Tripura was declared a Union Territory and the Territorial Council Act was enacted in May 1963 with the approval of the President of India. As per Article 239 of the Constitution, the Tripura Territorial Council was constituted with 30 elected and one nominated member. The Territorial Council was formally converted into the Tripura Legislative Assembly on July 1, 1963.

During the event, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, senior Congress MLA Birajit Sinha, and several other legislators were present.

