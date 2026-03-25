Oppn stands united with govt after detailed West Asia briefing: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) In a significant demonstration of political consensus amid rising tensions in West Asia, the government convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to brief opposition and allied parties about the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking to reporters after the session, described the discussions as detailed and productive, highlighting the unity displayed by parties across the political spectrum.

Rijiju stated that the government provided comprehensive information regarding the crisis and addressed queries raised by opposition members. "Today, by calling an all-party meeting, the government held a detailed discussion with the opposition and all allied parties, providing information about the crisis in West Asia. I want to thank all party leaders; everyone attended and actively participated," he said. According to him, the party leaders shared their perspectives on behalf of their parties and voiced concerns about the escalating conflict in the region.

Rijiju also underlined that the session allowed the government to provide detailed clarifications on strategic issues, such as the security of energy supplies. "Many members wanted to know the details of the gas and petroleum supply through the Strait of Hormuz. And they all were satisfied that India has secured four ships already. So the opposition members were satisfied with the effort made by the government," he said.

Addressing the overall outcome of the meeting, Rijiju said it reinforced the message of national unity. "I believe that after the detailed information and answers provided by the government in today’s all-party meeting, even the opposition will stand united during such a crisis. The Prime Minister has appealed that the entire country should remain united, and the message of unity should be conveyed from the Parliament," he added.

Rijiju noted that discussions were extensive, covering both government responses and opposition suggestions. "I have heard in detail all the suggestions made by the opposition party, and from the government side, all the queries and all the confusion, whatever was there, all were clearly explained by the government. The opposition party at the end of the meeting stated, which is very important, that they thank the government for calling this all-party meeting, and they also asserted that in such a difficult, challenging situation, we will all have to stand together," he said.

The Minister confirmed that representatives from all major political parties participated in the meeting, except for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which did not attend. "Only the TMC party did not participate. I was informed, and when I inquired twice, they said they would not join the meeting because they were going elsewhere. All other political parties, including major opposition and ruling parties, participated in the all-party meeting," he said.

The all-party consultation comes amid heightened concerns over the West Asia conflict, with India closely monitoring developments that could impact energy supplies, trade, and the safety of Indian citizens in the region.

--IANS

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