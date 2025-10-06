Oppn stages uproar in Kerala Assembly over missing Sabarimala gold plates

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) The Kerala Assembly witnessed a stormy session on Monday as the Congress-led Opposition launched an intense protest over the alleged disappearance of gold plates used in the Sabarimala temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

As soon as the House convened, Opposition members trooped into the well carrying banners and shouting slogans, forcing Speaker A.N. Shamseer to suspend the Question Hour and temporarily adjourn the session.

The banner held aloft by the Opposition read, “Ayyappan’s gold swallowed by temple officials”, triggering a loud exchange between Treasury and Opposition benches.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan alleged that a portion of the gold used for the temple’s golden covering had gone missing and demanded the resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N.Vasavan.

He said the government was refusing to allow a full discussion on the issue in the House.

As the Speaker attempted to proceed with the Question Hour, Opposition legislators surrounded the chair, covered it with banners, and raised chants of “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa”.

They demanded a CBI probe into what they described as a serious breach of public trust involving the revered shrine.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal condemned the protest, saying the disruption of the Question Hour was against democratic norms and disrespectful to the people.

Speaker Shamseer appealed for order, asking the members to lower their banners and reminding them that such behaviour was unparliamentary. Vasavan said the Vigilance is presently probing the issue.

Following the uproar, the session was adjourned briefly.

When the Assembly resumed, the Opposition continued its tirades and intervening was State Minister for Excise and Parliamentary Affairs M.B. Rajesh, who said the present Assembly has a record in Kerala, as it has taken up many adjournment motions for discussion.

“So far this Assembly has had 188 days sitting and only nine days the Opposition did not seek leave for an adjournment motion, and today is one such day. This shows the Opposition's fears of having a discussion. They want to create a smokescreen on this particular issue and hence are running away from seeking leave for an adjournment motion,” said Rajesh.

Meanwhile, reports said the Devaswom Vigilance has found inconsistencies in statements made by Unnikrishnan Potti, a key figure linked to the temple gold plating, and plans to submit a report to the High Court very soon.

Initial findings suggest possible collusion between sponsors and officials, with Vigilance sources indicating that scientific verification may be required to confirm the authenticity of the returned gold plates.

