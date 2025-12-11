Oppn stages noisy walkout in Maha Assembly over cotton, soybean price issues

Nagpur, Dec 11 (IANS) Opposition members on Thursday staged a noisy walkout to protest against the Mahayuti government, alleging apathy towards cotton and soybean growers and anomalies in procurement, especially amidst a rising gap between the purchase price and the guaranteed rate.

Opposition expressed serious displeasure over the reply of Minister Jayakumar Rawal during question hour and raised slogans against the state government.

The opposition aggressively cornered the government over the non-initiation of official cotton procurement centres in many parts of the state and the failure to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for soybean. The opposition members, infuriated by the perfunctory answers given by Minister Rawal on farmers' issues, ultimately staged a walkout. Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the government of responding with a "mockery of the farmers".

During the Question Hour in the Assembly, Wadettiwar highlighted the situation of farmers. He pointed out that cotton procurement is not happening due to conditions imposed by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), and the procurement limit is also low.

He further criticised the government, stating that the import duty on cotton, which was 12 per cent, has been reduced to zero, which will cause cotton prices to fall in India due to increased imports." Out of 50 cotton-laden vehicles, 40 are being sent back. What will the farmer do?" he questioned.

Wadettiwar and other opposition members claimed that soybeans are not being procured at the designated MSP of Rs 5,300 per quintal at procurement centres. He challenged the minister, saying, “Ministers sit in their offices; come with us to the farmers' fields to understand the true situation."

He raised critical questions, including whether the government would undertake blanket procurement of soybeans, given that 70 per cent of the produce is being turned away at centres, and if they would follow up with the Central government regarding the cotton import duty. However, the minister failed to provide satisfactory answers. As the opposition grew aggressive, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed a meeting to be held later in the day to resolve the issue. The opposition, however, objected to the meeting and demanded that the government make a statement in the House.

With no positive response from the government, leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, Nana Patole, Rohit Pawar, Siddharth Kharat, Arjun Khotkar and Daulat Daroda, entered the Well of the House and raised slogans against the state government’s stance on farmers’ issues.

The opposition members raised slogans, including "Down with the government that loots farmers!" “Down with the government that cheats farmers!" Minister Rawal in vain tried to argue that the government is actively engaged in the procurement of cotton and soybeans, and also to ensure MSP is announced for the crops.

