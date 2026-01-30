Oppn slams Stalin govt over women’s safety after Chennai triple murder

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) The murder of a young migrant woman, her husband and their two-year-old son has triggered sharp political attacks on the DMK government, with Opposition leaders accusing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of failing to ensure women’s safety and maintain law and order in Chennai.

Police on Friday recovered the body of Minukumari (21) from the Perungudi garbage dumping yard, days after the bodies of her husband Gaurav Kumar (24) and their son Birmani Kumar (2) were found dumped at separate locations in the city. The family, migrant workers from Nalanda district in Bihar, had recently returned to Chennai in search of employment.

Reacting sharply, BJP leader Kasthuri Shankar said Chennai, once considered one of the safest cities in the country, had seen a sharp deterioration in safety over the past few years. “Violence against women is going on unchecked in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai,” she said, expressing condolences to the victim’s family.

BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan described the incident as “very disheartening,” alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. She said incidents of sexual harassment and drug abuse were on the rise and that women no longer felt safe.

The political attack comes amid growing outrage over recent crimes against women, including the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside the Government Arts College campus at Nandanam in Chennai. Referring to these incidents, they claimed crimes against women were being reported almost every other day in Tamil Nadu.

Kasthuri accused the Chief Minister of being indifferent to the gravity of the situation and urged the state government to take urgent steps to strengthen safety measures for women, particularly in urban areas and public institutions.

The triple murder has intensified scrutiny of the state’s law and order situation, with Opposition parties demanding accountability and immediate corrective action to prevent further crimes against women in Chennai.

--IANS

sn/rad