Oppn protests outside Bihar Legislative Council; Rabri Devi raises farmers' issues

Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) A major uproar was witnessed outside the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday as Opposition leaders, led by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, staged a strong protest over farmers’ issues and raised slogans against the state government.

Read More

The atmosphere outside the Council premises remained highly charged during the demonstration.

The Opposition accused the Bihar government of failing to take concrete steps for farmers’ welfare, alleging that the government was limited to announcements under the agricultural road map, with no tangible benefits reaching farmers on the ground.

Demanding immediate relief and accountability, Opposition leaders staged a protest outside the Assembly complex.

Addressing media persons, Rabri Devi launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar government, alleging that it had come to power through unfair means despite losing public support.

She claimed that the Opposition had received the majority mandate, but the government was formed by stealing the election.

“We won the election. These people formed the government through theft. We received around 1.9 crore votes— what did they get? Not even half of that,” Rabri Devi alleged.

Drawing parallels with political developments in other states, she claimed that legislators in Maharashtra and Haryana were allegedly bought for Rs 50–60 crore.

She alleged that similar dishonest practices were used to form the government in Bihar and said that the public was fully aware of what had happened.

“The people are watching everything. The people of Bihar understand how this government was formed,” she said, adding that the Opposition would continue its fight for farmers’ rights and would not allow the government to evade accountability.

Rabri Devi’s remarks further intensified the political atmosphere in the state, with the ruling coalition and the Opposition locked in a sharp confrontation over governance, farmers’ welfare, and the legitimacy of the 2025 Assembly elections.

RJD, in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, won only 25 seats, a sharp decline from the 2020 election when the party had won 75 seats.

--IANS

ajk/rad