Oppn politicising LPG issue; Cong opposes everything good for country: Ex-K'taka CM

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said the opposition, out of frustration, was trying to politicise the issue of LPG.

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He stated that the ongoing West Asia conflict has created problems worldwide and that there will be no LPG shortage if people do not panic.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office on Friday, Bommai said the LPG issue exists in several states. He explained that LPG is supplied from Qatar and other Arabian countries. Since supplies from those regions have been disrupted, India has established connections with four or five other countries. He said this is not a problem limited to Karnataka but is affecting all states, and is now a global issue which everyone is aware of.

Bommai said that due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the diplomatic efforts of the Government of India, the country continues to receive a steady supply of crude oil. He added that many other countries have not been able to secure such opportunities and that the opposition should have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this matter.

He also recalled that during the Iraq war, when the Congress-led government was in power, then Union Minister A.K. Antony had ordered that petrol pumps should not remain open after 8 p.m. Bommai said that at that time long queues used to form outside petrol bunks.

The BJP leader added that a similar situation does not exist today because of PM Modi's leadership. He also said India has increased domestic production by 25 per cent and reiterated that there will be no problem if people do not panic.

Responding to a question on whether Congress is trying to create public opinion against the Central government on the issue, Bommai said that whatever is in the interest of the country is opposed by Congress. He alleged that Congress opposes everything good for the nation.

Criticising the state budget, Bommai said that what matters is not what is written in the budget papers but how the funds are actually used for development. He alleged that about 35 per cent of the funds reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are being diverted to guarantee schemes. He described the budget as anti-development and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of misleading the people, adding that such a situation will not continue for long and the truth will eventually come out.

MP Govind Karjol, former Ministers B. Sriramulu, Raju Gowda, Shivanagouda Nayak, and BJP State ST Morcha President Bangaru Hanumanthu were present at the press conference.

--IANS

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