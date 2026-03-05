Oppn criticises CM Vijayan govt over front-page ads on LDF 'transformation’

Thiruvananthapuram, March 5 (IANS) A political controversy has erupted in Kerala after the state government released front-page advertisements in several leading newspapers on Thursday highlighting what it described as the “changes brought about by the LDF government” in sectors that were allegedly in poor shape during the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) regime (2011-16).

Issued through the state-run Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD), the advertisements contrasted the situation before 2016 with developments under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The front-page portion of the advertisements reproduced newspaper headlines from the UDF period, pointing to issues such as electricity shortages, the state-run Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) reportedly being on the verge of closure, delays in welfare pension payments for up to 18 months and hurdles in National Highway development.

On the inside page, the advertisement highlighted what the government described as improvements under the LDF administration.

It claimed the state government has not experienced major power cuts in recent years, welfare pensions are now being paid without arrears, National Highway construction projects are nearing completion, and the financial position of KSRTC has improved.

However, the campaign has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Congress, which accused the government of misusing public funds for political propaganda.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the move had forced the Public Relations Department to “stoop so low”.

“Officials responsible for this will have to explain. How can a government use funds from the public exchequer to tarnish a previous government? We will deal with this both legally and politically,” he said.

Congress General Secretary and Alappuzha Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal alleged that the advertisements violated established norms by using public money to disseminate what he termed misleading claims.

He also said that even after the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, attempts were being made to target him.

Former Home Minister and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala also criticised the move, accusing the government of “squandering taxpayers’ money” through what he described as an "abuse of power".

“The Information and Public Relations Department is now functioning from the office of the State headquarters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the capital,” Chennithala alleged.

The controversy comes as political activity intensifies in the state ahead of the next Assembly elections, with the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF trading charges over governance and development claims.

