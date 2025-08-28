Oppn creates uproar on final day of Jharkhand Monsoon Session over University Bill

Ranchi, Aug 28 (IANS) The fourth and final day of the supplementary Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday witnessed uproarious scenes, with the Opposition cornering the government inside and outside the House on multiple issues.

BJP MLAs strongly opposed the Jharkhand University Bill-2025, terming it an attack on the constitutional powers of the Governor, and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The Opposition accused the government of taking politically-motivated decisions on sensitive issues such as education and health.

The ruckus began as soon as proceedings started at 11.08 A.M., with both ruling and Opposition members storming into the Well of the House and raising slogans.

The Jharkhand government passed the state university Bill on Tuesday.

The Bill says that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors will be made by the state government in accordance with the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The disruptions derailed the Question Hour again, prompting Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to express displeasure.

He warned that if such disruptions continued, acceptance of questions in future sessions might also be reconsidered.

Despite repeated warnings, the uproar forced an adjournment.

Amid the din, Congress MLA K. Pradeep Yadav demanded Bharat Ratna for veteran tribal leader late Shibu Soren and proposed installation of statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sidhu-Kanhu and Shibu Soren in the Assembly premises.

Outside the House, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi accused the government of adopting a “dictatorial attitude.”

He reiterated the demand for a CBI probe into the Surya Hansda encounter in Godda, alleging that an innocent tribal social worker was killed in a fake encounter.

Marandi also attacked the government over land acquisition for the RIMS hospital expansion project in Nagdi, Ranchi, claiming that tribals and raiyats were being dispossessed.

He condemned the August 24 police lathi charge and tear gas action against protesting farmers and said FIRs against 85 of them must be withdrawn, along with restoration of their land.

--IANS

snc/skp/rad