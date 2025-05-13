Operation Sindoor under PM Modi’s leadership draws praise from common public

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor, which avenged the killing of 26 tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 by pulverising terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, has drawn praise and applause from all across the country.

People are also lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering the fight against terror and unleashing our military firepower on terrorists' den, within the enemy’s territory.

As PM Modi met and saluted the air warriors and soldiers at Punjab airbase on Tuesday, many citizens across the country shared their views with IANS on the country’s counterterror operation, reasoning why this was a step in the right direction.

Vasudev, a temple priest in Odisha, said that the Indian Army under the leadership of PM Modi has broken the back of the Pakistani Army and its government. If they don’t mend their ways, they will be given a bigger punishment.

He said that Operation Sindoor has shown the world that our forces can hit the terrorists inside their bases.

"May the blessings of Lord Jagannath remain on PM Modi and he should take on the country’s enemies like a tiger," he added.

Anibar Chatopadhyay, a resident of Kolkata, said, “There can’t be a more ugly incident than the Pahalgam massacre. They were murdered in cold blood by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.”

“This should have been done earlier. The Indian Army has done the right thing; we have demolished and decimated many terror bases across the border. Modi government rightly gave the go-ahead to the Army to hit them inside Pakistan.”

“If they try to spread terror again, PM Modi has already stated that severe action will be taken. Next time, there won’t be any person to shout Pakistan Zindabad,” he remarked.

A Delhi-based resident said that the Modi government is taking the fight against terror in the right direction. There can’t be any other substitute than hitting terror bases in their dens.

“Forces are in high spirits after Operation Sindoor. If Pakistan tries to create disturbance again, a similar treatment should be given,” he asserted.

Aditya Kumar from Rajasthan said that the Modi government’s policy of going after terrorists inside the neighbouring country is a good step.

“Our whole family, including our children are happy over stern action against Pak-based terrorists,” he said.

He said that India is a powerful country and the Operation Sindoor is a right tribute to the victims of Pahalgam brutality.

“No act of terror should be treated lightly. We fully back our Prime Minister for decisive action against terror,” he concluded.

--IANS

mr/dan