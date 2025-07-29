Operation Sindoor symbol of India’s strategic precision, says YSRCP MP

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader Y.V. Subba Reddy strongly supported Operation Sindoor in his address in the Rajya Sabha, calling it a symbol of India’s strategic precision and a bold counteroffensive in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said that the operation must continue until Pakistan stops aiding and abetting terrorism across the Line of Control. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, he reminded the House that “terror, trade and talks cannot go together” and “water and blood cannot flow together.”

He recalled that YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims.

He mentioned that among the civilians killed were two individuals from Andhra Pradesh, JS Chandramouli, a retired banker, and Madhusudhan, an IT professional.

Subba Reddy extended condolences to the families of the victims and praised the armed forces for their courage.

He said Operation Sindoor had inflicted heavy damage on nine Pakistani airbases and multiple radar and air defence sites, including Nur Khan base in Rawalpindi and others in Sukkur, Sargodha, and Shahbaz.

While lauding the Indian Air Force and the effectiveness of defence systems like the S-400, he also mourned the loss of Indian soldiers, including Murali Naik from the Sri Satya Sai district. He urged the government to immediately release all entitled compensation, including Rs 1 crore and a government job to the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Subba Reddy welcomed the government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and stop water flow from key hydropower projects, but asked for clarity on pending projects like Sawalkot and Pakaldul. He urged the government to expedite all announced relief measures and direct banks and insurance companies to process claims without delay for the affected families.

He also supported the government’s diplomatic outreach through all-party delegations visiting key global capitals, but expressed disappointment that YSRCP, despite being the seventh largest party in the Rajya Sabha, was not included. Nevertheless, he said the party fully backed the international efforts to highlight India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism.

Subba Reddy stated that terrorism must be eliminated at its ideological root and welcomed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s announcement of 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’ to modernise India’s armed forces and strengthen national security.

--IANS

ms/uk