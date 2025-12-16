Operation Sindoor reflects India’s defence modernisation: Manipur Guv

Imphal, Dec 16 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Tuesday, highlighting the recent success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, said that India’s advances in modernisation and indigenous defence capabilities have significantly strengthened national security.

The Governor affirmed that these achievements reflect the nation’s unwavering resolve and zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Addressing the observance of Vijay Diwas held at the auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Imphal, the Governor noted that Vijay Diwas is a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice that secured India’s historic victory in the 1971 war.

Highlighting the recent success of 'Operation Sindoor', Bhalla noted that India's strides in modernisation and indigenous defence have fortified national security.

The Governor also highlighted the gallantry of Manipur’s brave sons, Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik of the Indian Air Force, Vir Chakra awardee during Operation Sindoor; Constable Deepak Chingakham of the Border Security Force (BSF), posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra; and Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo Hmar of the CRPF, Shaurya Chakra awardee, whose courage and sacrifice bring honour to the state and the nation.

The Governor appealed to citizens to renew their shared resolve to safeguard national unity, preserve peace, and uphold the democratic ideals that define the nation. Senior officers from the civil administration, police, and military, along with veterans, students, and members of the public, attended the observance. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, ‘Vijay Diwas’ was also celebrated across the Northeastern states. The Day was celebrated at the Assam state ‘War Memorial’, Dighali Pukhuri near Guwahati, under the aegis of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, to commemorate India's spectacular victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Lt Gen Pranab Kumar Bharali (Retd) was the chief guest of the event. 1971 War Veterans Maj Gen Purnananda Das (Retd), Brig Abani Kumar Pait (Retd), Col Robin Das (Retd) and Maj Biren Borgohain (Retd) spoke at the event and described their unforgettable experiences during the War. All the veterans were felicitated with a “Phoolam Gamocha”.

Along with the Vijay Diwas, a program “Amar Swaheed Shraddhanjali” was also organised by the Directorate.

Two Veer Naris, whose husbands had made the supreme sacrifice while ensuring the safety and security of the country, were felicitated by Lt Gen Pranab Kumar Bharali (Retd), former Director General, Army Aviation.

Veer Naris Akan Boro and Bishnu Prova Chetri laid a wreath in the War Memorial for their fallen husbands, Hav Ramdhan Boro (Sena Medal) and Subedar Tilak Bahadur Chetri, who laid down their lives while battling with militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

They were handed over a pencil sketch of a photograph of their martyr husbands with a narrative of their heroism written in Assamese.

They also presented a scroll describing their story of valour, written in Hindi and English.

The ceremony was witnessed by a large gathering comprising veterans, NCC cadets and school children.

