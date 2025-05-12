Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terror: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In his first televised address since India launched cruise missile strikes on terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday declared that Operation Sindoor was not merely a military campaign, but a “doctrinal change and a policy against terror".

Highlighting the significance of the operation, PM Modi said: "Operation Sindoor has not ended; it will be a continuing and decisive action against state-sponsored terror attacks on Indian citizens.”

“This is a new normal. India will strike at the heart of terror decisively if our citizens are attacked," he thundered.

The Prime Minister also took a firm stand against threats of escalation from Pakistan. “Nuclear blackmail will not work against India,” he stated unequivocally.

In a poignant moment, PM Modi dedicated the operation to the women of India who have suffered from terrorism.

"I dedicate Operation Sindoor to the mothers, sisters and daughters of this nation... Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is a reflection of people’s sentiments," he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, which prompted the launch of the operation, PM Modi noted: “Terrorists dared to wipe the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters. That’s why India destroyed the very headquarters of terror.”

He added: “India has killed more than 100 terrorists who roamed freely in Pakistan, turned their headquarters into rubble... we will attack the roots of terror.”

Sending a clear message to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said: “India attacked the heart of Pakistan. We destroyed their air bases, rattled them. Pakistan was stunned by our actions... and had to beg for peace.”

PM Modi’s address reinforced India's firm and resolute stand on counter-terrorism and underscored that Operation Sindoor represents a new strategic era in India's security doctrine.

