Operation Sindoor: Himachal CM reviews security, communication systems

Shimla, May 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting after the success of Operation Sindoor with the armed forces launching a series of precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan and reviewed the state’s security, transport, and communication systems.

Sukhu congratulated the security forces on the successful operation in the wake of the deaths of 26 civilians in Pahalgam.

The Chief Minister praised their courage and professionalism in safeguarding the nation. He said the entire country was proud of the brave hearts and their unwavering dedication.

The Chief Minister reviewed the state’s security, transport, and communication systems, along with food and power supply, disaster management and health services.

He also issued necessary directions to the concerned officials, an official statement said.

He also reviewed the security system and various arrangements in the state in detail. He gave necessary guidelines to the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all districts.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Director General of Police Atul Verma and various senior officers were present at the meeting.

In the early hours of May 7, India launched precision strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok).

The air and missile strikes focused only on terror infrastructure linked with internationally designated groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Care was taken to avoid civilian casualties or damage to Pakistan’s military assets, underlining India’s commitment to strategic restraint even in retaliation.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement released at 1:44 AM on May 7 that the strikes were precise, coordinated, and driven by intelligence-led targeting.

The nine terror sites struck were not random but were chosen for their links to organisations that have repeatedly tried to destabilise peace in the region.

