Operation Sindoor highlighted at Combined Graduation Parade of IAF Cadets by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

Hyderabad, June 14 (IANS) In a grand display of discipline, precision, and national pride, the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held on Saturday at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal in Hyderabad, marking the successful culmination of pre-commissioning training for 254 cadets of the Indian Air Force.

The ceremony was graced by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), who was the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade and conferred the President’s Commission upon the graduating officers.

In a powerful address to the newly commissioned Flying Officers, the CAS made a special mention of Operation Sindoor, calling it a shining testament to the unparalleled professionalism of the Indian Air Force.

Congratulating the graduating officers, he said, “When you chose to serve the nation, you opted for a career that is not only demanding, but also among the most rewarding and honourable. As we look to the future, two things are certain -- the fast-evolving character of warfare and the increasing relevance of aerospace power.”

He further added, “Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled professionalism of the Indian Air Force. We have demonstrated our ability to deliver precise and decisive blows to the enemy. As the future of the Air Force, you must understand that the IAF has always been -- and will continue to be -- the first responder in times of national crisis.”

On this auspicious occasion, nine officers from the Indian Navy, seven officers from the Indian Coast Guard, and one trainee from a friendly foreign country were also awarded 'Wings' on successful completion of flying training.

The ceremony was witnessed by dignitaries as well as the proud family members of the graduating officers.

Notably, the CAS also encouraged the officers to embrace the future battlefield’s complexity, reminding them that the IAF is evolving into a true aerospace force and urged them to lead with courage and uphold the Air Force’s core values as they embark on their careers.

--IANS

