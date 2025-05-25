Operation Sindoor a reflection of transforming India, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address soon after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the operation is a picture of a transforming India, united against terrorism and recognising the significance of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger but determined. Today, every Indian's resolution is to eliminate terrorism. During Operation Sindoor, the bravery displayed by our armed forces has made every Indian proud. The precision and accuracy with which our armed forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the borders is extraordinary," PM Modi said.

He said Operation Sindoor has instilled new confidence and enthusiasm in the fight against terrorism, not just in India but worldwide.

"Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission, but an image of our determination, courage and transforming India. This image has filled the entire nation with the colours of patriotic fervour and is painted in the colours of the Tricolour. You must have seen, in many cities, villages and towns, thousands of people come out holding the Tricolour in their hands to honour and salute the country's armed forces. In many cities, a large number of youths gathered to become the civil defence volunteers," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi recalled the videos of Chandigarh youth gathered to volunteer in the armed forces; poems and songs dedicated to the nation, and paintings made by the children to honour Operation Sindoor, which held a deep significance.

Stressing that Operation Sindoor has created a "great impact" on the people of the country, PM Modi said, "Many families made it a part of their lives. In Bihar's Katihar and Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, and in many other cities also, people have named their newborns 'Sindoor'."

Praising the Indian Armed Forces, PM Modi said, "Our soldiers destroyed terror bases -- this is their indomitable courage, and it included the power of 'Made in India' weapons, equipment and technology. It also embodies the commitment of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Our engineers, technicians and everyone's hard work contributed to this victory."

"After this campaign, a fresh wave of enthusiasm towards 'Vocal for Local' is being seen across the nation. Certain things truly touch the heart -- few parents said that they will only buy Made in India toys for their children, which will instil patriotism since their childhood. Some families had pledged that they would spend their next vacation at a beautiful place in the country. Many youths took an oath of 'Wed in India, marrying in India'. Some also pledged to gift people things made from Indian handicrafts," he added.

"This is India's true strength -- people's emotional connect and participation. I urge you all to come and take a pledge on this occasion, wherever possible in our lives, we will give priority to products made in India. This is not just about economic self-reliance; it is a feeling of contributing towards nation-building. Our one step can become a huge contribution to India's progress," PM Modi said.

