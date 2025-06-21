Operation Sindhu: 827 Indians evacuated amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) A total of 827 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from the conflict-hit Iran under the government’s ongoing ‘Operation Sindhu', launched in response to the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the latest evacuation flight from Mashhad, carrying 310 Indians, landed in Delhi at 4:30 PM on Saturday.

Waving Indian flags and shouting patriotic slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, they were visibly emotional upon arrival at the Delhi airport.

“I was afraid, but the place where we were staying was technically safe. When the Indian embassy took the initiative to evacuate us, we moved out safely to India. Hats off to the government,” said one evacuee to IANS.

Another returnee, Qamar Jahan, shared, “The government of India did a lot for us. We received good food with great care. Our stomachs were full and we had no trouble at all during the journey. PM Modi did a lot for us, and we will pray for him.”

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs, told IANS earlier: “Today, the third flight under Operation Sindhu arrived from Iran with nearly 290 Indians, including 190 from Jammu and Kashmir. Their smiles are the biggest prize for us.”

Chatterjee also expressed appreciation for Iran’s cooperation in opening its airspace and acknowledged the support of Armenia and Turkmenistan for enabling safe passage.

He emphasised that the "safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad remains the top priority" for the government and revealed that efforts are underway to repatriate more Indians still stranded in Iran.

Amid the ongoing crisis, India has also begun talks with Israeli authorities to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians from Israel.

“Very soon, flights will be arranged to bring our people back from Israel too,” Chatterjee confirmed.

