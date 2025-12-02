Operation Milap: 84 missing, kidnapped people reunite with families in Delhi

New Delhi: A total of 84 missing or kidnapped individuals, including 30 children, were traced and reunited with their families in November under 'Operation Milap' carried out by the South West District Police in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of rescued missing or kidnapped people by the district police this year has reached 1,201, comprising 399 children and 802 adults.

According to a statement issued by the police, search operations were initiated immediately upon receiving reports of missing or kidnapped persons.

Local enquiries played a significant role in the efforts, along with checking CCTV footage and circulating photographs of the missing individuals and suspects at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stops, and railway stations.

Officials added that enquiries were also conducted with bus drivers, conductors, and vendors to track the movements of the missing persons. Local informers were roped in, while records from nearby police stations and hospitals were thoroughly examined.

During this period, the staff of Police Station (PS) Kapashera traced nine missing children -- one boy and eight girls -- aged between 10 and 18 years. They also located 14 missing adults, including eight men and six women.

The team from PS Palam Village traced four missing children, two boys and two girls, in the same age group. They also found five missing adults, including two males and three females.

The staff of PS Vasant Kunj North located two missing girls aged 10 to 18 years, along with two missing adults -- one male and one female -- who were also reunited with their families.

Personnel from PS Sagarpur traced eight missing persons, comprising three men and five women.

Two missing girls aged between 10 and 18 years were traced by PS Kishangarh, in addition to seven missing adults, including four men and three women.

The staff of PS Vasant Kunj South located three missing children -- two boys and one girl -- in the 10 to 18 age bracket, along with five missing adults, comprising three males and two females.

PS R.K. Puram traced one missing minor girl and one missing male, both of whom were reunited with their families.

PS Vasant Vihar traced four missing children -- two boys and two girls -- aged between 10 and 18 years. They also located two missing adults, one male and one female.

PS Sarojini Nagar traced one missing minor girl and one missing male.

PS S.J. Enclave located two missing girls aged between 10 and 18 years and five missing adults, including three men and two women.

One missing male was traced by PS South Campus and reunited with his family.

PS Delhi Cantt located two missing girls aged 10 to 18 years and three missing adults, including one male and two females.

All individuals recovered during the operation were successfully reunited with their families.

"Under 'Operation Milap', South-West District Police reaffirmed their commitment to public service by ensuring the safe return of 84 missing individuals to their homes. Their compassionate approach, coupled with methodical investigations and swift action, brought hope and relief to many grieving families," officials said.

--IANS