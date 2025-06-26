Operation Chakra-V: CBI cracks down on cyber fraud network, nine arrested, 42 locations raided

New Delhi: In a major nationwide crackdown on organized cybercrime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out coordinated searches at 42 locations across five states - Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh - as part of its ongoing anti-cybercrime initiative under Operation Chakra-V.

The action targeted a network of 'mule bank accounts' used by cyber fraudsters to siphon off money from unsuspecting victims.

The CBI has so far arrested nine people, including middlemen, agents, account holders, and bank correspondents, who were allegedly instrumental in opening and operating these fraudulent bank accounts.

Officials also seized incriminating documents, digital evidence, mobile phones, and account-related records during the raids.

According to the agency, over 8.5 lakh mule accounts have been unearthed in more than 700 bank branches across India. These accounts were reportedly opened in violation of basic banking norms, with incomplete or fake Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, inadequate customer due diligence, and without initial risk assessments.

"The branch managers of the banks have also failed to conduct Enhanced Due Diligence in respect of certain suspicious transaction alerts generated by the systems. Some of the banks have also failed to send the acknowledgement/ thanking letters to customers to indirectly verify the addresses of the account holders", the agency said in its press statement.

"The guidelines issued vide the RBI Master Circular and certain internal guidelines issued by the banks have been violated", it added.

An FIR has now been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged misconduct by bank officials.

The fraudulent accounts were allegedly used in crimes such as digital arrest scams, impersonation frauds, fake investment schemes, and UPI-based scams.

These scams often involve tricking victims into transferring money under false pretences. The arrested individuals are being produced in court, and further investigations are underway to trace other accused and identify systemic loopholes.

--IANS