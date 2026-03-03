Operation Aaghat 4.0: Delhi Police arrests 200 criminals, action taken against 948 individuals

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The South East Delhi Police have launched 'Operation Aaghat 4.0,' a major crackdown aimed at curbing crime and maintaining law and order in the district. The operation resulted in the arrest of 200 criminals and action against a total of 948 individuals.

Read More

During the drive, police recovered 10 weapons from those apprehended and seized more than 10,000 bottles of illicit liquor. Officials said the operation was conducted through coordinated raids and intensive checking across vulnerable and sensitive areas of the district.

According to the South East Delhi Police, the action taken includes the following:

Four persons were arrested under the NDPS Act with the recovery of 6.66 kg of ganja and 12.70 grams of MDMA.

Thirty-eight individuals were arrested under the Excise Act, leading to the recovery of 8,276 quarter bottles, 110 beer bottles, and 28 beer cans.

Twenty-nine persons were arrested under the Arms Act. Police recovered 11 country-made pistols (CMP), 13 live cartridges, and 20 knives.

Sixty-two individuals were arrested for gambling, with Rs 82,210 seized.

A fine of Rs 11,500 was collected from 63 people for violations of COTPA.

As many as 252 people were bound down in 160 kalandras for violations of Sections 40A and 40B of the Excise Act (open drinking).

Nine persons were bound down under preventive action under Sections 126 and 169 of the BNSS (earlier Sections 107/150 CrPC).

A total of 149 people were bound down in 77 kalandras under Sections 126/170 of the BNSS (earlier 107/151 CrPC).

Thirty-nine people were bound down in 23 kalandras under Section 129 of the BNSS (earlier 110G CrPC).

Action was taken against 273 people under the Delhi Police Act.

Officials said Operation Aaghat 4.0 builds upon the success of previous editions. In December 2025, Operation Aaghat 3.0 led to the arrest of over 660 individuals across South and South East districts ahead of New Year celebrations.

Earlier, in September and October, the first two phases of the operation resulted in the arrest of hundreds of habitual offenders, bootleggers, and drug peddlers, along with the seizure of firearms, narcotics, illicit liquor, and stolen property.

Police officials reaffirmed their commitment to continuing such drives to ensure public safety and deter criminal activities in the national Capital.

--IANS

jk/rad