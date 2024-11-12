Open to provide Musk's Starlink with licence as long as it complies with India concerns: Scindia

New Delhi: India is open to providing the necessary license to Starlink, said Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, with a rider that the entity has to comply with all the concerns that India may have.

"We are open to give licence to anyone including Starlink. They have to comply with all our concerns. We have to see that all the security concerns are addressed," the Union Minister told reporters.

As per reports, Starlink has applied for a license in India.

"There is a specific format. You need to check all the boxes. When you've checked all the boxes, you get the license. If they do that, we will be more than happy," Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Also Read: As long as there's even one BJP MLA, we won't allow reservations for Muslims: Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Starlink is an Elon Musk-owned satellite internet company. The Starlink's entry into India has gained currency lately, with Donald Trump winning the US presidency.

Musk is close to Trump; the former had openly campaigned and raised funds for the latter's presidential run.

Starlink's entry into India will help the country provide much-needed services to remote interior places where conventional telecom services tend to be costly.

As per its website, Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. Starlink says its satellites are constantly updated with the newest technology.

—ANI