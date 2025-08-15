Op Sindoor testament to India’s self-reliance, PM Modi outlines defence roadmap

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Atmanirbhar Bharat as the bedrock of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, highlighting India’s strides in defence, technology, space, energy, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister cited Operation Sindoor as a testament to India’s defence self-reliance, emphasising that indigenous capabilities empower the country to act decisively without foreign dependence.

He called for the domestic development of jet engines, semiconductor chips by year-end, and leadership in AI, cybersecurity, and deep-tech innovation.

Honouring tradition and strengthening defence, PM Modi announced the launch of 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra', aimed at neutralising enemy defence infiltrations and enhancing India’s offensive capabilities.

He linked the mission to the legendary Shri Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra, highlighting how India draws inspiration from its rich cultural and mythological heritage to guide modern defence innovations. This mission underscores India’s commitment to strategic autonomy, ensuring rapid, precise, and powerful responses to any threat.

PM Modi also urged Indian innovators and youth to develop jet engines within India, ensuring that future defence technology is entirely home-grown and self-reliant.

In the space sector, PM Modi celebrated the achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and announced plans for India’s own space station.

He highlighted that over 300 startups are driving advances in satellites and exploration.

PM Modi said that to secure resources essential for energy, industry, and defence, India has launched the National Critical Minerals Mission, exploring 1,200 sites.

The PM highlighted that controlling these minerals strengthens strategic autonomy, ensuring India’s industrial and defence sectors remain self-reliant.

PM Modi also spoke about the National Deepwater Exploration Mission. He said India will harness its deepwater energy resources, strengthening energy self-reliance and reducing dependence on foreign fuel imports.

He announced private sector participation in nuclear energy and a plan to increase nuclear capacity tenfold by the centenary of independence.

Initiatives such as the National Critical Minerals Mission and National Deepwater Exploration Mission will secure vital resources and boost energy independence.

Agriculture self-reliance was underscored through domestic fertiliser production to protect farmers and food security.

PM Modi also urged the youth to develop indigenous social media platforms to safeguard digital sovereignty.

Reaffirming India’s role as the “pharmacy of the world”, he called for increased ‘Research and Development’ in medicines and vaccines, inspired by the country’s Covid-19 success.

He urged citizens to embrace the 'Vocal for Local' movement, promoting Swadeshi goods out of pride, not compulsion.

PM Modi concluded by affirming that self-reliance is the foundation of India’s dignity, security, and journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

