Op Blue Star remarks: Cong compares LoP Rahul's politics to that of Mahatma Gandhi's; BJP calls it 'drama'

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's, comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, made during an interaction at Brown University in the US, have ignited a political firestorm, with the Congress projecting him as a statesman in the mould of Mahatma Gandhi and the BJP accusing the party of staging a "drama" and perpetuating a decades-long cover-up.

While responding to a question on the Congress' role during the 1984 riots, LoP Gandhi said, "A lot of those things happened when I was not there, but I am more than happy to take responsibility for everything the Congress party has ever done wrong in its history. I have publicly stated that what happened in the 80s was wrong. I have been to the Golden Temple multiple times; I have extremely good relationships with the Sikh community in India."

His remarks came in response to a Sikh attendee questioning the Congress party's treatment of Sikhs in the past and a perceived lack of freedom for the community under its rule.

The Congress, along with the INDIA bloc, swiftly rallied behind the LoP.

Senior leader Husain Dalwai told IANS, "Rahul Gandhi's politics is truly like Mahatma Gandhi's. One needs a big heart to accept mistakes. During the UPA tenure, Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi admitted the wrongs done to Sikhs. That statement changed the atmosphere in Punjab, and the Congress came to power."

"Many mistakes are made while running a government, but one needs to have a big heart to accept and correct them. We are not like the BJP, which says that they do not make any mistakes. Politics doesn't work like this. It is important to be generous in politics," Dalwai said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, also backed LoP Gandhi, stating, "Rahul Gandhi is a politician with a clean heart. He accepts his mistakes. In politics, that is a big thing. PM Modi and Amit Shah should learn from him."

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari called Rahul Gandhi's acceptance a mark of "greatness" and "maturity."

"He did not blame others but took it upon himself. He has set an example," Tiwari told IANS.

However, the BJP launched a scathing counterattack, slamming the Congress' hypocrisy of "giving shelter" to those convicted in the Sikh riots.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh accused the Congress and the Gandhi family of shielding the perpetrators of the 1984 carnage.

"In 52 cities, Sikhs were selectively burnt alive, Gurudwaras were torched, and the Congress leaders behind it were awarded Padma awards and given political shelter," he told IANS.

"Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed that Sajjan Kumar, convicted for the 1984 massacre, is still associated with the party. His comments are like rubbing salt in the wounds of the widows living just a short distance from his residence," Chugh added.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Sarang termed Gandhi's remarks "a drama," questioning why he chose a foreign stage to make such a statement.

"If he was sincere, he should have admitted this in India, not in America," Sarang told IANS.

"The Congress does nothing but divide society based on religion and caste. Since coming to power after Independence, it has only spread anarchy and created divisions within the community. This party engages in politics solely in the name of religion," he added.

BJP leader Parinay Fuke asserted that the Congress' complicity had long been evident.

"The massacre forced Sikh families to flee their homes. Rahul Gandhi's admission shows Congress lied for 40 years," he said.

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the LoP's apology for what happened in 1984 shows "his immaturity."

"Rahul Gandhi should learn from Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. If he is apologising for decisions taken in the 1980s, those who made those decisions must apologise too," he added.

