Only TVK chief Vijay can dethrone DMK, says ex-TN minister Sengottaiyan

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) Claiming that Tamil Nadu's political landscape is heading towards a decisive turning point, K.A. Sengottaiyan, Chief Coordinator of the Executive Committee of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), said that actor-turned-politician and party chief Vijay is the only leader capable of ending the rule of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Addressing party functionaries and supporters at the TVK office in Chennai's Panaiyur, Sengottaiyan launched a sharp political attack on the ruling DMK as well as its rivals, asserting that a major shift in public sentiment is already underway across the state.

According to the TVK leader, the conventional political narratives in Tamil Nadu are rapidly losing relevance.

"Until now, Vijay was seen only as a hero on the silver screen," Sengottaiyan said.

"But in the days ahead, he (Vijay) will be recognised as the political hero of Tamil Nadu. Only Vijay has the courage, credibility, and mass support needed to bring about a change in governance and dismantle the DMK government."

In a remark that drew attention and sparked discussion, Sengottaiyan said that in the future, even police constables may be told not to blow whistles, hinting at what he described as a new political culture and a symbolic break from existing systems of authority and control.

Highlighting TVK chief Vijay's growing appeal beyond India, Sengottaiyan claimed that nearly three lakh Tamil voters living abroad have been enquiring about the Tamil Nadu Assembly election dates so they can plan their travel to vote for Vijay.

"Many of them are ready to spend between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh just to return home and cast their vote for him," he said, describing the trend as unprecedented in the state's electoral history.

Sengottaiyan also took a swipe at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), mocking claims made by the alliance about its public strength.

He alleged that while the NDA projected a turnout of five lakh people for one of its recent meetings, only around 60,000 seats were arranged, of which nearly 10,000 remained vacant.

"Among those who attended, about 20,000 were sleeping," he said sarcastically.

He also claimed that when NDA leaders announced from the stage that the DMK government would be toppled, the statement failed to evoke even a single round of applause.

"Many may claim they (NDA) can bring regime change," Sengottaiyan concluded.

"But the ground reality is clear -- only Vijay can change the DMK government in Tamil Nadu."

--IANS

aal/khz