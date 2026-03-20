Only ‘Nitish Model’ relevant in Bihar: NDA

Patna, March 20 (IANS) A fresh political controversy has erupted in Bihar over the debate surrounding the ‘Nitish Model’ versus the ‘Samrat Model’, triggering visible unease within the NDA.

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The row began after an X post by BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, which was interpreted by allies as promoting an alternative leadership narrative centred around Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Reacting sharply, leaders of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and other NDA partners asserted that only the ‘Nitish Model’ is relevant in Bihar politics.

JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar stated unequivocally that there is no parallel model in the state.

“Only one model is functioning in Bihar - the Nitish Model,” he said, emphasising that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remains the central figure in the state’s governance and political framework.

He added that while Samrat Choudhary currently handles the Home Department and is naturally active in administrative matters, it does not translate into the emergence of any separate “Samrat Model.”

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi also weighed in, stating that any future Chief Minister of Bihar would have to follow Nitish Kumar’s governance approach.

“Whoever succeeds Nitish Kumar will have to walk in his footsteps. Otherwise, they will neither survive politically nor remain in power,” Manjhi said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha dismissed the idea of a “Samrat Model,” asserting that Bihar already has an established development framework under Nitish Kumar.

“Bihar has its own model. There is no need for any alternative. Any future government will continue with the same approach,” Kushwaha said.

The developments highlight underlying tensions within the NDA in Bihar, even as allies publicly reiterate their support for Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Earlier, a tweet by BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Friday triggered fresh controversy within the NDA alliance.

In his statement, the BJP leader claimed that since the Home Department was entrusted to Samrat Choudhary, there has been a significant crackdown on crime in the state.

He asserted that criminals are now operating under fear and that law and order have improved under Choudhary’s leadership.

Drawing a comparison with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that just as the “Yogi Model” is associated with strict policing, a similar “Samrat Model” is now emerging in Bihar.

The spokesperson further claimed that if the current trend continues, crime in Bihar could be completely uprooted within the next three months.

The remarks have added fuel to the ongoing political debate over leadership and governance models in Bihar, especially at a time when the state is witnessing heightened speculation about a possible change in leadership.

--IANS

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