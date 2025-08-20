Online gaming regulation Bill introduced in Lok Sabha amid disruptions

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Lok Sabha witnessed a turbulent start on Wednesday as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a national framework for regulating the fast-growing online gaming sector, encompassing e-sports, educational games, and social gaming.

However, persistent commotion from Opposition benches forced the House to adjourn within minutes of the Bill’s introduction, resuming only at 2 P.M.

The Bill aims to create a dedicated Authority to oversee strategic development, policy coordination, and regulatory compliance across the gaming ecosystem.

It proposes a blanket prohibition on online money games that operate across state borders or from foreign jurisdictions, citing concerns over addiction, fraud, and privacy violations.

The legislation also emphasises safeguarding youth and vulnerable populations, maintaining public order, and protecting the integrity of financial systems and national sovereignty.

Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, reacting to the disruptions, expressed dismay over the Opposition’s conduct, stating that even schoolchildren now question the decorum of Parliamentarians.

“They don’t allow the House to discuss achievements in space. The public is watching,” he said, urging members to engage constructively.

Despite repeated appeals from the Chair, the protests continued, leading to adjournment until 2 P.M.

When the House reconvened, PC Mohan presided over proceedings, beginning with the laying of papers and ministerial statements.

Notices for adjournment motions on various subjects were received but disallowed by the Speaker, he announced.

Statements were presented by Dr. Jitendra Singh (Personnel), Prataprao Jadhav (Health), Pankaj Chaudhary (Finance), B.L. Verma and Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya (Consumer Affairs), among others.

The Secretary General reported a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025.

Committee reports were tabled on agriculture, chemicals, housing, fisheries, cybercrime, education, and civil aviation.

Notably, Satish Kumar Gautam laid the 254th Report on cybercrime, while Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri presented the 380th Report on aviation safety.

The session underscored the growing tension between legislative urgency and political discord, with the Online Gaming Bill now poised for detailed scrutiny amid calls for responsible governance and digital reform.

--IANS

sktr/rad